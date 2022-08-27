LAKE – “Monkey Costume”
The last time LAKE released a new project was in 2020 — that was their Roundelay LP. Now, the Olympia indie-pop lifers are sharing a brand-new one-off track adorably called “Monkey Costume” — it’s on a 20th anniversary compilation for their Japanese label 7ep. As the band explains via Instagram: “This tune was written about a story Jeff Johnson of the band Ok Vancouver[.] Ok tells about going to work in a monkey costume and being given the choice to take the costume off or lose his job. He chose the monkey costume.” I mean, who wouldn’t? Listen to “Monkey Costume” below.