Dave Grohl & Anthrax Members Share Cover Of Bad Brains’ “The Regulator”

In February, Dave Grohl and Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante announced a Bad Brains tribute 7-inch of the trio tackling the 1982 song “The Regulator.” It was done under the name G.B.I. (for Grohl, Benante, and Ian), and they released it yesterday for Record Store Day.

Their take on “The Regulator” has its own video, which captures the dudes in the studio. “We ripped Regulator live in 2 takes, the way it should be!” Ian said in a previous statement. The proceeds from the 7-inch will go to healthcare for HR, the Bad Brains bandleader who suffers from a rare headache disorder called SUNCT.

Watch the video below.