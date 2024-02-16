Dave Grohl Teams Up With Anthrax’s Scott Ian And Charlie Benante For Bad Brains Tribute 7″

Last year, Foo Fighters covered Bad Brains at the opening of a new music venue in Washington, DC. Now, Dave Grohl teamed up with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante to tackle Bad Brains’ “The Regulator” for a Record Store Day 7-inch.

The collaboration — done under the name G.B.I., for Grohl, Benante, and Ian — came about when Anthrax and Foo Fighters ended up at Studio 606 at the same time, Anthrax recording a new album and Foo Fighters rehearsing. The song was done in only two takes. All the proceeds from the 7-inch will go to healthcare for HR, the Bad Brains bandleader who suffers from a rare headache disorder called SUNCT.

Read what Ian wrote on Instagram about the collaboration:

GBI! Release date 4/20/24! It’s a Record Store Day exclusive – only 3000 pressed! Here’s the story: Anthrax were recording our new album at 606 and the Foo’s were there rehearsing at the same time. Dave had popped into the studio to hang and listen to what we were doing and we’d gone over to hear the Foo’s rehearse. I texted Dave the next morning and said: “Hey! Good to see ya the other day. Are you rehearsing today? I’ll be there doing guitars. Wanna record a Minor Threat song? Bad Brains?” He replied immediately with the Spotify link for The Regulator. I said I’d be there at 12:30pm and he said, “See you at 1.” It was that simple. We recorded at 606. Charlie and I asked Dave if he’d play drums and sing as well, he was in. Charlie plays bass and I’m on guitar. Charlie did the badass art for the cover. GBI! The spark to do this was to raise money for HR’s healthcare. All the proceeds will be donated to him for that. And what better day to do it than Record Store Day? It helps Indie stores as well, win/win. We ripped Regulator live in 2 takes, the way it should be! It was so much fun to get to play with Dave on drums and to hear his voice with my guitar! We’re all such huge Bad Brains fans and have asked WWBBD? (What would Bad Brains do?) many times. Hope you get a copy!