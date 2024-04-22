The new London band Fat Dog put on one of our favorite performances at SXSW. Today the group has announced its debut album and shared a single that captures some of that show’s madcap energy.

The LP is titled WOOF. and will be arriving in September via Domino. (September album announcements! Already!) It’s produced by Fat Dog leader Joe Love plus James Ford and Jimmy Robertson, and it features “All The Same,” the single Fat Dog dropped in January, as well as last year’s “King Of The Slugs.”

“I wanted to make something ridiculous because I was so bored,” Love says in a press release. “I don’t like sanitized music. Even this album is sanitized compared to what’s in my head. I thought it would sound more fucked up.”

New song “Running” spends more than five minutes building up increasing levels of intensity, all while Stephen Agnew’s video cheekily portrays the cultic origins of Fat Dog. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vigilante”

02 “Closer To God”

03 “Wither”

04 “Clowns”

05 “King Of The Slugs”

06 “All The Same”

07 “I Am The King”

08 “Running”

09 “And So It Came To Pass”

WOOF. is out 9/6 via Domino.