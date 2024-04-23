Last month, Marina Allen announced her third album, Eight Pointed Star, and released the lead single “Red Cloud.” Today, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter is back with “Swinging Doors.”

“Swinging Doors” revels in the excitement of a new chapter of life, “like the butterflies you get in the line at Six Flags or in the car on a first date,” Allen explained in a statement. “It’s an ode to risk equally as it’s an ode to trust. I wrote more about love than I ever have before on this record. Not even necessarily romantic love. ‘Swinging Doors’ is a trust fall. But instead of self-reflection, it’s more about experientially discovering what that means.”

Watch the “Swinging Doors” video below.

Eight Pointed Star is out 6/7 on Fire Records.