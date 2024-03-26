Marina Allen is a Los Angeles indie singer-songwriter who plays in the band Sylvie and has two solo albums under her belt. Today, she announced her third, Eight Pointed Star, and shared the enchanting “Red Cloud” with a music video directed by Eliel Ford.

“The imagery surrounding Nebraska has always been really vivid for me,” Allen said about the song. “My mom would tell me about how my grandma would ride a pony to school named Daisy. I guess it brought an awareness of how much the world has changed in such a short time, but it also really tripped me out as a kid. We’d be watching The Wizard Of Oz and I felt like Dorothy was my heritage. So much of your family narrative defines who you are, and so much of it isn’t true, or you hear it wrong, or you only pick up this one part, passed down by somebody else who only picked up one part. I wanted to play with that. I had all of these images swirling around me, with me at the center, and none of the sources were reliable.”

Eight Pointed Star was produced by Chris Cohen. “As much as you can have will and ambition, those things often get in the way of a fluidity to life, and where you’re supposed to be. You can make yourself dizzy wanting to be somewhere you’re not,” Allen said. “With Eight Pointed Star I’m trying to harness that beginner’s mind again, while having the scars and wisdom that come from biting into the fruits of knowledge.”

Watch the “Red Cloud” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m The Same”

02 “Deep Fake”

03 “Red Cloud”

04 “Swinging Doors”

05 “Bad Eye Opal”

06 “Easy”

07 “Love Comes Back”

08 “Landlocked”

09 “Between Seasons”

TOUR DATES:

04/05 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre *

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple Concert Hall *

04/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahalls *

04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *

04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *

04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

04/19 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall *

04/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studio *

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble

06/19 – New York, NY @ Union Pool

06/21 – London, UK @ The Slaughtered Lamb

06/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus ^

06/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene ^

06/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset ^

06/29 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging ^

06/30 – Groningen, NL @ SPOT / De Oosterpoort ^

* w Real Estate

^ w Ben Howard

Eight Pointed Star is out 6/7 on Fire Records.