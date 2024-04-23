Last year, Margaret Glaspy shared her third album, Echo The Diamond. It turns out that while she was touring to promote that record, she was working on a new EP entitled The Sun Doesn’t Think, which comes out this Friday. The lead single “24/7” is out now.

“This song represents my attempt to understand how the threads of my childhood have woven the adult costume that I wear,” the New York indie singer-songwriter said in a statement. “I started to see that my beliefs about love and life had not evolved since I was a little girl and it had a pretty direct link to my own sense of worry and anxiety.”

She added, “I love being an adult — with it comes the opportunity to connect your own dots.” About the EP, she continued, “While I was on tour for Echo The Diamond, I was writing this EP. I was inspired by just being around audiences and experiencing their charisma and their stories. It made me want to bring more music to them and release records closer to their inception.”

“The simplicity of making this reminded me of why I make music. I took my acoustic guitar into the studio in March, played new songs in front of a microphone, and The Sun Doesn’t Think was born in a couple of days,” she said.

It was engineered by Mark Goodell at Joe’s Garage and mixed and mastered by Jason Richmond of The Kitchen. She took influence from Tom Waits, Kim Gordon, and author Neil Gaiman. About her lyrics, she expounded, “These days I feel my heart and mind transport to other places when I write — these songs came from either the countryside or the deep night in a lonesome city.”

Hear “24/7” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “24/7”

02 “Bathtub”

03 “I Need Help”

04 “Would You Be My Man?”

05 “The Sun Doesn’t Think”

TOUR DATES:

05/02 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

05/03 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

05/04 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

05/05 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

05/08 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

05/09 – Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center

05/10 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

05/30 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward at Babeville

05/31 – Rochester, NY @ The Little Theatre

06/08 – Wayne, PA @ Wayne Music Festival

06/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo

06/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo

07/13 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

08/04 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

09/04 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

09/05 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

09/06 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

* with The Mountain Goats & The New Pornographers

The Sun Doesn’t Think is out 4/26 on ATO.