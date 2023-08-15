Margaret Glaspy – “Get Back”

Ebru Yildiz

New Music August 15, 2023 10:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

This week, Margaret Glaspy will release her third full-length album, Echo The Diamond. We’ve written about lead single “Act Natural,” plus its follow-up “Memories.” Today, ahead of the LP’s release, Glaspy is sharing one more track, the mid-tempo, guitar-led “Get Back,” which also has a video directed by Phineas Alexander.

“The process of writing ‘Get Back’ helped lift me out of a dark time in life,” Glaspy comments. “Now, when I play it live, it seems to re-enact some kind of deep compassion and joy that I’m so grateful for. It is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage.”

Listen and watch “Get Back” below.

Echo The Diamond is out 8/18 via ATO.

