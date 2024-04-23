New Sun Ra Tribute Album Features Kronos Quartet, Armand Hammer, Laurie Anderson, Jlin, & More

Last year, the Kronos Quartet, the long-running experimental ensemble, worked with Ghost Train Orchestra to release a Moondog tribute album. This year, they’re saluting another titan of experimental art. The forthcoming LP Outer Spaceways Incorporated is a tribute to Sun Ra, the late astral jazz pioneer, and it features contributions from some important figures in instrumental music.

Outer Spaceways Incorporated is credited to Kronos Quartet & Friends Meet Sun Ra, and those friends include Laurie Anderson, Armand Hammer, Moor Mother, Terry Riley, Marshall Allen, Sex Mob, RP Boo, and past Kronos Quartet collaborator Jlin. (The group contributed to Akoma, the album that Jlin released earlier this year.)

Today, the Kronos Quartet have shared two tracks. With new age artist Laraaji, they’ve done a hazy, ethereal take on Sun Ra’s 1954 track “Daddy’s Gonna Tell You No Lie.” They’ve also teamed up with singer Georgia Anne Muldrow and composer Jacob Garchik for a version of “Outer Spaceways Incorporated,” from Sun Ra’s 1966 album Nothing Is… Below, listen to those both of those tracks and check out the Outer Spaceways Incorporated tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Kronos Quartet, Georgia Anne Muldrow, & Jacob Garchik – “Outer Spaceways Incorporated”

02 Jlin & Kronos Quartet – “Maji”

03 Laraaji & Kronos Quartet – “Daddy’s Gonna Tell You No Lie”

04 Steven Bernstein, Sex Mob, & Laurie Anderson, Marshall Allen, & Kronos Quartet – “Images”

05 Nicole Lizée, Kronos Quartet – “The Furthest Out Things”

06 Laurie Anderson & Marshall Allen – “Phenomenon”

07 Zachary James Watkins & Kronos Quartet – “Black Body Radiance”

08 RP Boo & Armand Hammer – “Blood Running High”

09 Laurie Anderson & Marshall Allen – “The Wuz”

10 700 Bliss (Moor Mother & DJ Haram) – “Secrets Of The Sun”

11 Trey Spruance, Secret Chiefs 3, & Kronos Quartet – “Love In Outerspace”

12 evicshen – “Three Seasons In The Tempestuous Twelve-Inch Planet”

13 Terry Riley, Sara Miyamoto, & Kronos Quartet – “Kiss Yo Ass Goodbye”

Outer Spaceways Incorporated – Kronos Quartet & Friends Meet Sun Ra is out 6/21 on Red Hot.