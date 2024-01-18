The Indiana-born producer Jlin started out by making a mutated version of Chicago footwork, and her music has grown steadily more experimental since then. Jlin released her mini-album Perspective last year, and she’s done a lot of collaborations, remixes, and soundtrack work in recent years. Still, she hasn’t released a proper full-length since 2017’s overwhelming Black Origami. That’s about to change. This spring, Jlin will release the new album Akoma, and it’ll include collaborations with some of the most revered figures in experimental music.

On Akoma, Jlin teams up with Björk, Philip Glass, and the Kronos Quartet, three veteran outsider-music artists whose approaches should mix with Jlin’s music in fascinating ways. (Jlin has remixed Björk, but opening track “Borealis” is their first proper collaboration.) On Bandcamp, Jlin lists Philip Glass as one of her inspirations for the album, alongside Eartha Kitt, Nina Simone, Third Coast Percussion, and HBCU marching bands.

Jlin co-write two Akoma tracks with the famed minimalist composer Philip Glass. One is the Kronos Quartet team-up “Sodalite,” and the other is “The Precision Of Infinity,” the album’s closing track and first single. The latter track has Glass’ soothing, tingly piano weaving in and out of Jlin’s frantic, tumbling drum sounds. The combination sounds weird and amazing. Below, listen to “The Precision Of Infinity” and check out the Akoma tracklist.

<a href="https://jlin.bandcamp.com/album/akoma">Akoma by Jlin</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Borealis” (Feat. Björk)

02 “Speed Of Darkness”

03 “Summon”

04 “Iris”

05 “Open Canvas”

06 “Challenge (To Be Continued II)”

07 “Eye Am”

08 “Auset”

09 “Sodalite” (Feat. Kronos Quartet)

10 “Grannie’s Cherry Pie”

11 “The Precision Of Infinity” (Feat. Philip Glass)

Akoma is out 3/22 on Planet Mu.