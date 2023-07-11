Jlin – “Fourth Perspective”

New Music July 11, 2023 10:40 AM By James Rettig

Jlin – “Fourth Perspective”

New Music July 11, 2023 10:40 AM By James Rettig

The boundary-pushing musician Jlin has announced a new mini-album called Perspective, which will be out at the end of September. It’s a reflection of the collaborations she’s done over the last couple years with Chicago ensemble Third Coast Percussion and the choreographers Wayne McGregor and Kyle Abraham. Perspective features Jlin engaging more with organic textures as opposed to the electronic ones she started out using, and it follows up her Embryo EP from 2021. Check out “Fourth Perspective” from it below.

TRACKLIST
01 “Paradigm”
02 “Obscure”
03 “Fourth Perspective”
04 “Derivative”
05 “Dissonance”
06 “Duality”

The Perspective mini-album will be out 9/29 via Planet Mu.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

2 days ago 0

Madonna Shares First Statement Following Hospitalization, Tour Postponement

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest