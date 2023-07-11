The boundary-pushing musician Jlin has announced a new mini-album called Perspective, which will be out at the end of September. It’s a reflection of the collaborations she’s done over the last couple years with Chicago ensemble Third Coast Percussion and the choreographers Wayne McGregor and Kyle Abraham. Perspective features Jlin engaging more with organic textures as opposed to the electronic ones she started out using, and it follows up her Embryo EP from 2021. Check out “Fourth Perspective” from it below.

<a href="https://jlin.bandcamp.com/album/perspective">Perspective by Jlin</a>

TRACKLIST

01 “Paradigm”

02 “Obscure”

03 “Fourth Perspective”

04 “Derivative”

05 “Dissonance”

06 “Duality”

The Perspective mini-album will be out 9/29 via Planet Mu.