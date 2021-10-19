Jlin – “Embryo”

The great Indiana-born producer Jlin has shared a few one-off tracks in the past couple of years, like the Adult Swim single “I Hate Being An Adult” and the posthumously released SOPHIE collab “JSLOIPNHIE.” But Jlin hasn’t released a full record of her own since 2018, when she came out with her soundtrack for the choreographer Wayne McGregor’s show Autobiography. So it’s cool to learn that Jlin has a new EP coming later this year and that its first single is a banger.

In December, Jlin will release the four-song EP Embryo. Talking about her new tracks, Jlin says, “I was just writing trying to get out of my own head. I wrote all these pieces in between commissions and trying to stay afloat mentally.” The EP opens with its title track, which Jlin wrote for Third Coast Percussion, a Chicago-based ensemble. Third Coast Percussion will release their version of “Embryo” next year, but Jlin’s own take on the track is out now.

“Embryo” is a wild, dizzy electronic track that squiggles and rushes and veers all over the place. Jlin came up making a mutated version of Chicago footwork, but “Embryo” sounds closer to classic ’90s Aphex Twin than to anything on Black Origami. The song bangs. Listen to it and check out the Embryo tracklist below.

<a href="https://jlin.bandcamp.com/album/embryo">Embryo by Jlin</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Embryo”

02 “Auto Pilot”

03 “Connect The Dots”

04 “Rabbit Hole”

Embryo is out 12/10 on Planet Mu.