Jlin – “Embryo”

New Music October 19, 2021 11:16 AM By Tom Breihan

Jlin – “Embryo”

New Music October 19, 2021 11:16 AM By Tom Breihan

The great Indiana-born producer Jlin has shared a few one-off tracks in the past couple of years, like the Adult Swim single “I Hate Being An Adult” and the posthumously released SOPHIE collab “JSLOIPNHIE.” But Jlin hasn’t released a full record of her own since 2018, when she came out with her soundtrack for the choreographer Wayne McGregor’s show Autobiography. So it’s cool to learn that Jlin has a new EP coming later this year and that its first single is a banger.

In December, Jlin will release the four-song EP Embryo. Talking about her new tracks, Jlin says, “I was just writing trying to get out of my own head. I wrote all these pieces in between commissions and trying to stay afloat mentally.” The EP opens with its title track, which Jlin wrote for Third Coast Percussion, a Chicago-based ensemble. Third Coast Percussion will release their version of “Embryo” next year, but Jlin’s own take on the track is out now.

“Embryo” is a wild, dizzy electronic track that squiggles and rushes and veers all over the place. Jlin came up making a mutated version of Chicago footwork, but “Embryo” sounds closer to classic ’90s Aphex Twin than to anything on Black Origami. The song bangs. Listen to it and check out the Embryo tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Embryo”
02 “Auto Pilot”
03 “Connect The Dots”
04 “Rabbit Hole”

Embryo is out 12/10 on Planet Mu.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Argument Turns 20

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest