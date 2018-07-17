Jlin – “The Abyss Of Doubt”

Last year, the Gary, Indiana-based producer Jlin released her sophomore album, Black Origami, which we named one of the best albums of 2017. Since then, she’s kept busy with performing live and remixing artists including Ben Frost and Björk. Her next project is a soundtrack for a show by British choreographer Wayne McGregor called Autobiography.

“We first met face to face in October 2016 in a downtown Chicago hotel, talking for about a solid two hours. Immediately, I saw Wayne was very friendly and energetic. He’s brilliant, witty, and knows exactly what he wants; an absolute gem to work with,” Jlin said in a statement. “Before I even started composing for Autobiography, Wayne told me so gently that he trusts me completely with my direction of creating the score. That was the best feeling in the world. I would wake up at two in the morning and work until six in the evening until I completed all the pieces. We were both very happy with the outcome. Creating the score for an impeccable piece of work such as Autobiography changed my life as an artist.”

While the proper Black Origami follow-up won’t be out until 2019 or 2020, per a press release, the Autobiography soundtrack seems like it’ll scratch the Jlin itch til then. The project’s first single, “The Abyss Of Doubt,” is filled with a dark, frantic energy that’s impossible to set aside. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “First Overture (Spiritual Atom)”

02 “Annotation”

03 “Carbon 12″

04 “Unorthodox Elements”

05 “Anamnesis (Part 1)”

06 “The Abyss Of Doubt”

07 “Mutation”

08 “First Interlude (Absense Of Measure)

09 “Permutation”

10 “Kundalini”

11 “Anamnesis (Part 2)”

12 “Blue I”

13 “Second Interlude (The Choosing)”

The Autobiography soundtrack is out 8/28 via Planet Mu. Pre-order it here.