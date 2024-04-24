Nilüfer Yanya – “Like I Say (I runaway)”

New Music April 24, 2024 12:28 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Nilüfer Yanya – “Like I Say (I runaway)”

New Music April 24, 2024 12:28 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, Nilüfer Yanya shared her mesmeric sophomore album PAINLESS, which was our Album Of The Week and made our list of Best Albums Of 2022. Today, the British musician is back with the shoegazey “Like I Say (I runaway).”

“Like I Say (I runaway)” is her first single since that LP, and it comes with a music video directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel. About the track, Yanya said in a statement, “The chorus originally sounded a lot different — it didn’t have as much flashy guitar, it was a lot more chilled out. We kind of puzzled it out like a jigsaw.”

Below, watch the video for “Like I Say (I runaway),” which captures Yanya as a runaway bride.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drew Carey Reviews Phish At The Sphere, Says He Would Stick His Dick In A Blender To Go Again

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “The Monster” (Feat. Rihanna)

3 days ago 0

Hozier Has The #1 Song In America

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest