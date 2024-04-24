In 2022, Nilüfer Yanya shared her mesmeric sophomore album PAINLESS, which was our Album Of The Week and made our list of Best Albums Of 2022. Today, the British musician is back with the shoegazey “Like I Say (I runaway).”

“Like I Say (I runaway)” is her first single since that LP, and it comes with a music video directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel. About the track, Yanya said in a statement, “The chorus originally sounded a lot different — it didn’t have as much flashy guitar, it was a lot more chilled out. We kind of puzzled it out like a jigsaw.”

Below, watch the video for “Like I Say (I runaway),” which captures Yanya as a runaway bride.