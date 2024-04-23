Truth Cult Announce Breakup, Final Shows

Truth Cult are calling it quits. Today, the Baltimore post-hardcore band announced that their European tour has been canceled, and they’re playing two final shows as Truth Cult next month.

“unfortunately due to some circumstances, we will have to cancel our European tour. and with that being said, we playing two shows in May that will be our last ones as Truth Cult,” they wrote on Instagram. “thanks everyone for making these past almost 6 years awesome. shout out to everyone who has helped along the way, and all the folks who fucked w it. hope to see you soon.”

Truth Cult — whose name comes from a Lungfish song — took influence from Dischord punk bands. Their debut album was 2020’s Off Fire, made with Jawbox frontman J. Robbins. They also worked with him on last year’s Walk The Wheel, which made our list of Best Albums Of 2023. See details for their final shows below.

TOUR DATES:

05/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

05/25 – Westminster, MD @ The Carroll Arts Center