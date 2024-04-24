Haircut 100 Announce First US Shows In Over 40 Years

British new wave greats Haircut 100 got together in 1980, cranked out a bunch of classic power pop jams that did well on the UK charts, and then broke up in 1984. Frontman Nick Heyward went solo and made a bunch of records. Haircut 100 have gotten back together a couple of times since their breakup, and they’re now active again. (They covered Harry Styles for the BBC last year.) Now, Haircut 100 are coming back to tour the US for the first time since the ’80s.

Haircut 100 were never much more than a cult band in America; only one song, 1982’s “Love Plus One,” cracked the Hot 100. (It peaked at #37.) But Haircut 100 aren’t coming back here to play a few coastal record-collector haunts. Instead, they’re opening an ’80s nostalgia-fest tour with fellow new wave veterans Howard Jones and ABC. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Life

8/17 – Sandy City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

8/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels

8/20 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

8/21 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

8/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

8/28 – Columbus, OH @ TempleLive At Columbus Athenaeum

8/29 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor, The Colosseum

8/30 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

8/31 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive At Cleveland Masonic

9/04 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

9/05 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capital Theatre

9/06 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

