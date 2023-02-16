Haircut 100 Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was”

British new wavers Haircut 100 are launching their latest reunion this year, and one way they’re grabbing the public’s attention is by covering last year’s biggest pop hit. That’d be “As It Was,” the A-ha-esque ditty from their fellow UK artist Harry Styles, which spent 10 weeks at #1 in the UK and a record-sniffing 15 in the US. The cover came at the end of Haircut 100’s set in the Radio 2 Piano Room, backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra. Hear it here at the 2:21:30 mark.