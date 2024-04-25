David Gilmour has announced Luck And Strange, his first new album since 2015’s Rattle That Lock. The Pink Floyd legend will release the LP on Sept. 6, and he’s sharing the lead single “The Piper’s Call” today.

“It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant,” Gilmour said about the song in a statement. “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

He added, “Polly [Samson] and I have been writing together for over thirty years and the Von Trapped live streams showed the great blend of Romany’s voice and harp-playing and that led us into a feeling of discarding some of the past that I’d felt bound to and that I could throw those rules out and do whatever I felt like doing, and that has been such a joy.”

Luck And Strange was produced by David and Charlie Andrew and most of the lyrics were composed by Samson, Gilmour’s longterm collaborator and wife. Along with eight new tracks, the album has a reimagining of the Montgolfier Brothers’ “Between Two Points.”

Contributors on the record include Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry and Roger Eno on keyboards, Will Gardner on string and choral arrangements. Late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright is also featured on the title track, taken from a 2007 recording of a jam in a barn at David’s house.

Hear “The Piper’s Call” below, and watch the video starting Friday at 12:15PM ET.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Cat”

02 “Luck And Strange”

03 “The Piper’s Call”

04 “A Single Spark”

05 “Vita Brevis”

06 “Between Two Points” (Feat. Romany Gilmour)

07 “Dark And Velvet Nights”

08 “Sings”

09 “Scattered”

Luck And Strange is out 9/6 on Sony.