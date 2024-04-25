Last year, Actress shared his latest album LXXXVIII. The British electronic producer Darren Cunningham is back today, announcing its follow-up, Statik, and releasing lead singles “Dolphin Spray” and “Static.”

About the LP, Cunningham wrote a cryptic statement:

In the dark woods, beyond blood-flecked pines, a silent pool (a portal) shimmers.

Gaze in. Look hard. Glitch the mind’s eye.

See the new moon static in a smoke-hazed sky.

Uncanny. You’ve no reflection here.

(You are not here.)

Do not look away as the water whirls.

Stare deeper, edge closer, surrender to the

FALL.

(fall)

fall into…

hell (not hell) nor paradise.

A grand apparition in silver monochrome flickers.

Flames dance in orichalcum bowls, reflection pools line a marble hall.

This ruinous temple still astounds. Still.

Be still. Listen. There is no fear here.

Listen. Listen as spectral echoes of moments lived:

melodies, motifs, refrains drip, splaszh, cascade.

As azd rain lines Poseidon’s walls, a pyre towers before glistening throne.

A ceremony (a requiem) begins.

Awash with silken sound and aqueous haze, elevated above blue-black flames, floating.

Floating up/down, down/up. Swoop up/down out and into the infinite waters beyond.

In this dove-grey sky beneath the waves, dolphins chatter and spray amid piercing moon rays.

This dove mellow – under the trees and woods and earth and blood – is where you are (reflected).

Now and before/forever (rip)

Whereas LXXXVIII had been released on Ninja Tune, Statik is his debut on Oslo independent label Smalltown Supersound. Statik is his eighth album in total. Check out the new songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell”

02 “Static”

03 “My Ways”

04 “Rainlines”

05 “Ray”

06 “Six”

07 “Cafe Del Mars”

08 “Dolphin Spray”

09 “System Verse”

10 “Doves Over Atlantis”

11 “Mello Checx”

Statik is out 7/7 on Smalltown Supersound.