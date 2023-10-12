In a few weeks, Darren Cunningham is releasing LXXXVIII, the British producer’s latest album as Actress. He’s shared “Push Power ( a 1 )” and “Game Over ( e 1 )” from it so far, and today he’s doubling his single output with a pair of new tracks from the album, “Its me ( g 8 )” and “Oway ( f 7 )” — the former is built around a vocal sample and feels bright and hypnotic, while the latter is more muted and spectral. Check out both below.

LXXXVIII is out 11/3 via Ninja Tune.