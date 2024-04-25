Louis Cole is an LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist whose music freely travels among genres but usually ends up somewhere on the Hot Chip side of things. That’s a good side to be on! Cole released the compilation Some Unused Songs last year, and now he’s getting ready to follow up his last studio LP, 2022’s Quality Over Opinion, with a new one called nothing.

Lately, Louis Cole has been doing live shows with the Netherlands’ Metropole Orkest and conductor Jules Buckley. Cole recorded nothing with the ensemble. In a press release, he says, “Sometimes, when I’m mixing my own solo stuff, I’ll feel like a song needs a little magical dust. But mixing an entire orchestra and your own rhythm section, there’s so much human energy! You don’t have to add any magic. It was there the whole time.”

You can hear all that orchestral muscle at work on first single “Things Will Fall Apart.” It’s basically a smooth, soulful dance-pop jam, but that kind of things hits different when you’ve got horns playing the bassline and strings sweetening the melody. It’s a striking song, and you can see Cole recording with the orchestra in the video. Below, check out the song and Louis Cole’s upcoming slate of European shows with Metropole Orkest.

TOUR DATES:

10/06 – Essen, Germany @ Philharmonie

10/07 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

10/08 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw

10/09 – Groningen, Netherlands @ SPOT, Grote Zaal

10/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Concertgebouw

nothing is out 8/9 on Brainfeeder.