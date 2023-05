Stream Louis Cole’s Surprise New Comp Some Unused Songs

Last year, Louis Cole released a new solo album, Quality Over Opinion, the latest from the ambitious Los Angeles musician, who has been blending funk and jazz and everything in between for over a decade now. Just last week, Cole returned to his Knower project with Genevieve Artadi for a new single, “I’m The President,” which landed on our best songs of the week list.

Cole just wrapped up a North American tour last week and he’s about to kick off some dates in Europe, and today he’s sharing Some Unused Songs, a collection of previously unreleased and half-finished tracks, which includes an old version of “Let It Happen,” which appeared on Quality Over Opinion. Check it out below.

Some Unused Songs by Louis cole

Some Unused Songs is out now via Brainfeeder.