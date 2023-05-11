Stream Louis Cole’s Surprise New Comp Some Unused Songs

Last year, Louis Cole released a new solo album, Quality Over Opinion, the latest from the ambitious Los Angeles musician, who has been blending funk and jazz and everything in between for over a decade now. Just last week, Cole returned to his Knower project with Genevieve Artadi for a new single, “I’m The President,” which landed on our best songs of the week list.

Cole just wrapped up a North American tour last week and he’s about to kick off some dates in Europe, and today he’s sharing Some Unused Songs, a collection of previously unreleased and half-finished tracks, which includes an old version of “Let It Happen,” which appeared on Quality Over Opinion. Check it out below.

<a href="https://louiscole.bandcamp.com/album/some-unused-songs">Some Unused Songs by Louis cole</a>

Some Unused Songs is out now via Brainfeeder.