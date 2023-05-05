The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Grian Chatten - "Fairlies"

As the leader of Fontaines D.C., Grian Chatten has found himself at the center of songs that are increasingly more knotted and dense. Last week, when he made his solo debut with “The Score,” Chatten was part of something much more muted and lovely, and while his quick followup single “Fairlies” has a bit more bite, it seems like he’s in a shaggier, more contemplative state of mind. “Fairlies” froths into an ambling chorus, but it’s one that expresses how much Chatten wants to get away: dreaming of a way for things to become quieter, choosing a more purposeful loneliness. But music is not what Chatten wants to escape from, as he makes clear in the last lines: “How can life go so slowly? And death come so far? Across the River Styx, I’ll row along/ But I’ve got one more song.” —James