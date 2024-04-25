salute – “saving flowers” (Feat. Rina Sawayama)
salute, the plugged-in producer who has been putting out music for more than a decade, has announced a new album, TRUE MAGIC, which will be out in July. It includes collaborations with Disclosure, Karma Kid, Sam Gellaitry, and more, and we’ve already heard its Empress Of-featuring single “system.”
“I took a pop approach to the record,” salute shared. “I went in quite blindly just with some loops and ideas but there’s much more of a focus on songwriting and collaboration on this album. In dance music there always seems to be this focus on doing everything yourself but I wanted to get a team around me to develop the ideas I had. One thing I’m really proud of is how organic the work with the collaborators is. I’ve managed to get such a breadth of amazing people on the record.”
Today, salute is sharing “saving flowers,” their collaboration with Rina Sawayama. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST
01 “start”
02 “saving flowers ” (Feat. Rina Sawayama)
03 “reason ” (Feat. Karma Kid)
04 “lift off! ” (Feat. Disclosure)
05 “maybe it’s u ” (Feat. Sam Gellaitry)
06 “go! ” (Feat. なかむらみなみ)
07 “true magic, bonus round
08 “one of those nights ” (Feat. Empress Of)
09 “move faster…”
10 “system” (Feat. Empress Of)
11 “softly ” (Feat. Léa Sen)
12 “luv stuck ” (Feat. piri)
13 “perfect ” (Feat. LEILAH)
14 “drive ” (Feat. LEILAH)
TRUE MAGIC is out 7/12 via Ninja Tune.