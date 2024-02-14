Last year, salute shared his Shield EP. Today, the Austrian producer is back with a new song called “system” featuring Empress Of, and it’s the first taste of a project coming soon.

“I think ‘system’ best describes where my head is at in terms of the sound I’m trying to get across,” salute said in a statement. “I’ve been obsessively re-diving into old French records and they’ve had a massive influence on how I produce my music — this one was particularly fun to make. I’m so in love with my pal Empress Of’s vocals on this tune, I’ve wanted to work with her for a number of years now and I’m so pleased we could make this work. As with most of the tunes I’ll be releasing this year, ‘system’ is a collaborative effort: had help from Karma Kid, Andy Smith and Baz Kaye (Bondax) on this one. They came through with the ingredients to tie ‘system’ together beautifully.”

Hear “system” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Fuse

02/24 – Liege, Belgium @ Reflektor

03/02 – Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

03/08 – Nottingham, England @ Stealth

03/09 – Manchester, England @ Warehouse Project

03/22 – L’Alpe d’Huez, France @ Tomorrowland Winter

03/30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ DGTL

03/31 – London, England @ Drumsheds

04/06 – Brighton, England @ Patterns

04/19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Rainbow Disco Club

05/05 – New York, NY @ Four Tet & Friends Festival

05/17 – Tuscany, Italy @ Flash Festival

05/18 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ FLY Festival

05/25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Riverside

05/26 – Bristol, England @ Love Saves The Day

06/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Forbidden Fruit

06/09 – Manchester, England @ Parklife

07/28 – London, England @ Junction 2

08/02 – Copenhagen, DE @ O Days

08/03 – Vienna, Austria @ Paradise Garten

08/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Brunch

08/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Loveland

08/16 – Hamburg, GER @ Dockville

08/22 – Lincoln, England @ Lost Village

06/09 – Dhermi, Albania @ ION