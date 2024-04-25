The Get Up Kids Announce Something To Write Home About 25th Anniversary Tour

The Get Up Kids have announced a 25th anniversary tour for Something To Write Home About, and they’ll play the album in full each night. The anniversary shows starts with an appearance at Four Chord Music Fest in Pittsburgh at the end of June; the tour picks up in earnest in August, and runs through October culminating in the second wave emo fest Best Friends Forever in Las Vegas.

“Anybody can start a band when you’re 20 and go on tour and have a couple of years of fun with that. But what it became, at least to us, is the reason that we can still do this now,” Matt Pryor said in a press release. “We are doing this as a celebration, and we’re going to have a party every night on stage.”

Check out the itinerary below.

06/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Fest

08/23 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory *

08/24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

08/25 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger *

08/27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile *

08/29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park *

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour *

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour *

09/03 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall *

09/06 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane *

09/07 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

09/08 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *

09/11 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre *

09/13 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar *

09/14 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck *

09/24 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum *

09/25 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live! *

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/01 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony *

10/03 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live *

10/04 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City *

10/05 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

10/06 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave *

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater *

10/10 – Chicago, IL – Metro*

10/11 – Chicago, IL – Metro *

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest

* w/ Smoking Popes

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 26) at noon EST – more details here.