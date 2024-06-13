After releasing Born To Die, Del Rey didn’t think she would make another album because she “already said everything I wanted to say,” she told The Guardian. That’s not a reason to quit, though; someone once said that every novelist spends their life writing the same story over and over again. Ultraviolence was another examination of grandiose American tragedy. “Cruel World” unfurls with magic. Hazy guitars float and simmer in the air. She sings of bibles, guns, candy, heroin. She rhymes “bourbon” with “suburban.” She takes her time with each syllable, sedated yet severe. It’s an unorthodox breakup celebration: “And I’m so happy, so happy now you’re gone,” she exhales, relieved.

There are a lot of things about Lana Del Rey that wouldn’t work if she wasn’t Lana Del Rey. On the quivering ballad “Brooklyn Baby,” she paints a scene of singing Lou Reed while her boyfriend plays guitar, as well as “churning out poetry like Beat poetry on amphetamines.” These lyrics on paper are utterly pretentious. I consider myself an earnest person, yet I burn with embarrassment when thinking about my Beat Generation phase. But Del Rey still manages to be cool as fuck. She is sincere and impassioned, and this song is fucking massive, boasting over 600 million streams. The track was originally supposed to be recorded with the Velvet Underground frontman himself, but he died the day they planned to meet up.

“Brooklyn Baby” is probably so big because it’s the epitome of Lana — it’s her confessing she’s in love with a time she didn’t get to experience, an era she’s on a never-ending mission to capture with her music. Therefore, she pulls off lines like, “I get high on hydroponic weed/ And my jazz collection’s rare/ I get down to Beat poetry.” She seems genuinely untouched by the current world around her, too busy creating one of her own.

While confessing her love of ’50s-’70s Americana, Del Rey was also becoming the encapsulation of another era. Not to bring up Tumblr again, but this album was released in 2014, which is known as the Soft Grunge Tumblr Era. It’s been commemorated with many nostalgia pieces in the past few years; aside from Del Rey, other musical artists who were a part of this niche include Arctic Monkeys, the 1975, the Neighbourhood, and Marina & The Diamonds.Ultraviolence combines aspects from all those acts. It has the glamor and pop texture of Marina’s 2012 masterwork Electra Heart, the brooding, sultry energy of Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 opus AM, the mischief and rock ‘n’ roll of the 1975’s 2013 self-titled, and the trip-hop flirtation of the Neighbourhood’s 2013 debut I Love You. The trip-hop element peaks on “West Coast,” a sprawling, hypnotic masterpiece that boasts over 700 million streams.

In a 2012 interview with The Telegraph, she explained, “When I was very young I was sort of floored by the fact that my mother and my father and everyone I knew was going to die one day, and myself too. I had a sort of a philosophical crisis. I couldn’t believe that we were mortal. For some reason that knowledge sort of overshadowed my experience. I was unhappy for some time. I got into a lot of trouble. I used to drink a lot. That was a hard time in my life.” Her music is the soundtrack for this modern malaise — the endless search for intensity, mistaking it for permanence in an existence where everything is ephemeral. Even the title Ultraviolence conveys this longing for something more extreme. This is a turmoil I’ve struggled with throughout my life as well, and it culminated when, at age 17, I fell in love with a 22-year-old boy with a halo of blond curls, a heroin addiction, and the words “Born To Die” tattooed on his side inside a tombstone (that breakup was rough).

Each song on Ultraviolence details a different devastation. On “Money Power Glory,” Del Rey satirizes greed and the insatiable need for more; on the wonderfully jazzy “The Other Woman,” she laments the pain of being loved only in the shadows, using a biblical rhyme in the process: “The other woman will always cry herself to sleep/ The other woman will never have his love to keep.” The saxophone soars, woven in with her cathartic scatting.

In the studio, Del Rey was working with producer Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, who said about the experience, “She impressed me every day. There were moments when she was fighting me. I could sense that maybe she didn’t want to have anybody think she wasn’t in control because I’m sure it’s really hard to be a woman in the music business. So we bumped heads a little bit, but at the end of the day we were dancing to the songs.” Auerbach’s participation in the process gave people a reason to take Del Rey seriously, but it’s clear that Del Rey ran the show as Ultraviolence stands out in his repertoire. Sonically, Ultraviolence is much less maximalist than Born To Die and more intentional with its crescendos. This could’ve been due to critics complaining that Born To Die was overproduced, but the shift feels natural. The slow-burning movement of these songs pedestals her voice and her words, while also contributing to the prevailing sense of emptiness she’s communicating.