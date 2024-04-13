Watch Billie Eilish Join Lana Del Rey For “Ocean Eyes” And “Video Games” At Coachella

Lana Del Rey headlined the first night of Coachella last night, her first performance at the festival since 2014. She brought friends. The set included appearances from Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff, but alas no Sublime appearance when she sang “Doin’ Time.”

Eilish — Del Rey’s fellow alt-leaning pop star, who cited her as a core influence early on — emerged for the last two songs of the main set. Seated together on an elevated platform, they sang each artist’s breakthrough song: first Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” (the video premiered at Stereogum) then Del Rey’s “Video Games.”

Ocean Eyes y Video Games en las voces de Lana del Rey y Billie Eilish, cada una con su tono particular y haciéndolo de la forma más natural del mundo. pic.twitter.com/xeScC7fkl4 — Juanjo Guerrero (@Juanjo_guerrero) April 13, 2024

Just before that, Batiste showed up to play piano and sing on “Candy Necklace,” his LDR collab from last year’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. During that song, Del Rey sat on top of the piano for a while and also spun on a pole. At the start of the encore, Antonoff took over piano duties for “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” while a hologram of Del Rey appeared at the front of the stage to sing, spinning in a circle à la her critically derided 2012 SNL performance. An LDR billboard on the road to Indio teased this callback. It read “HAS Anyone Else DIED FOR YOU?” with a cross and “Lana Del Rey SNL Jan 14 2012.”

Lana Del Rey billboard spotted near #Coachella . pic.twitter.com/99PtoWIyLr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2024

The show began with “Without You,” performed for the first time since 2014. Then came “West Coast,” which debuted at Coachella in 2014 and which Del Rey hadn’t performed since 2019. The Sublime cover “Doin’ Time” followed.

Below, watch more footage from the show and see the setlist. You can livestream the rest of this weekend’s festivities here.

SETLIST:

“Without You” (shortened)

“West Coast”

“Doin’ Time”

“Summertime Sadness”

“Cherry”

“Pretty When You Cry”

“Ride” (shortened)

“Born To Die” (shortened)

“Bartender”

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

“The Grants” (shortened)

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” (shortened)

“Arcadia” (shortened)

“Candy Necklace” (with Jon Batiste)

“Ocean Eyes” (with Billie Eilish)

“Video Games” (with Billie Eilish)

ENCORE:

“hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” (with Jack Antonoff)

“A&W” (shortened)

“Young And Beautiful”