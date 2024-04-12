Coachella Livestream 2024: Watch For Free

Coachella’s first weekend of 2024 begins today on the hallowed grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. The era-defining fest took longer than normal to sell out this year, but it will indeed be full for a slate headlined by Lana Del Rey on Friday, Tyler, The Creator on Saturday, and Doja Cat on Sunday. You know what that means: It’s time to sit in front of your device of choice and stream the festivities from the comfort of home. Starting this year, the #couchella experience includes multiview functionality in the YouTube app, allowing you to watch up to four stages simultaneously.

Besides the headliners, there are also some prime ’90s pop-rock reunions in Blur and No Doubt, a last-minute Vampire Weekend set, an excruciating Oneohtrix Point Never/bar italia/Ice Spice overlap, the version of Sublime fronted by Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob, an intriguing combo DJ set with Jamie xx, Floating Points, and Daphni (aka Caribou’s Dan Snaith), Grimes, Skepta, Deftones, Peso Pluma, Tinashe, Faye Webster, Lil Uzi Vert, Militarie Gun, Mdou Moctar, Justice, Bicep, Erika de Casier, Jockstrap, Chappell Roan, the Beths, Victoria Monét, Peggy Gou, Young Fathers, Lil Yachty, Jhené Aiko, feeble little horse, Sabrina Carpenter, Raye, Two Shell, the Japanese House, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Tems, the Drums, Bleachers, Taking Back Sunday, Kevin Abstract, Boy Harsher, Bebe Rexha, the Blessed Madonna, Reneé Rapp, other Tyler-like acts with commas in their name like Black Country, New Road and Mandy, Indiana, and more. As usual, we had a lot of thoughts on the lineup.

The streams get underway today at 4PM PDT. Below, check out today’s livestream schedules (all times PDT) and video feeds for every stage.

Coachella

Friday livestream:

4:00PM – Livestream begins

4:45PM – Young Miko

6:00PM – Sabrina Carpenter

7:35PM – Lil Uzi Vert

9:05PM – Peso Pluma

11:20PM – Lana Del Rey

Sonora

Friday livestream:

4:00PM – Livestream begins

4:00PM – late night drive home

4:50PM – The Beths

5:55PM – Eartheater

7:00PM – Narrow Head

8:00PM – Black Country, New Road

9:05PM – Clown Core

10:20PM – Son Rompe Pera

Gobi

Friday livestream:

4:00PM – Livestream begins

4:20PM – Sid Sriram

5:30PM – Chappell Roan

6:45PM – Brittany Howard

8:00PM – NEIL FRANCES

9:15PM – Chlöe

10:30PM – Suki Waterhouse

Mojave

Friday livestream:

4:00PM – Livestream begins

4:00PM – Mall Grab

4:30PM – The Japanese House

5:40PM – Faye Webster

6:55PM – Tinashe

8:20PM – Yoasobi

9:50PM – Hatsune Miku

11:15PM – Anti Up

Sahara

Friday livestream:

4:00PM – Livestream begins

4:00PM – Cloonee

5:20PM – Ken Carson

6:30PM – Skepta

7:45PM – Bizarrap

9:15PM – Peggy Gou

10:45PM – ATEEZ

12:00AM – Steve Angello

Outdoor Theatre

Friday livestream:

4:00PM – Livestream begins

5:25PM – L’Impératrice

6:45PM – Deftones

8:10PM – Everything Always

10:15PM – Justice

11:30PM – Honey Dijon x Green Velvet