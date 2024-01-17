Coachella 2024 Lineup Has No Doubt, Sublime, & Blur

This year’s Coachella lineup is here. The headliners of the massive Indio, California festival were recently leaked, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat taking up those revered slots. However, they have a surprise that couldn’t have been predicted: a No Doubt reunion. It’ll be the band’s first show in nine years.

Taking place from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, Coachella also has Blur’s first US show in nine years, plus a set from Sublime (now fronted by Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob). Other artists on the roster include Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, J Balvin, Justice, Bizarrap, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes, bar italia, feeble little horse, Victoria Monét, Khruangbin, Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Faye Webster, Skepta, Narrow Head, Eartheater, Jon Batiste, Gesaffelstein, Jockstrap, Taking Back Sunday, Erika de Casier, Militarie Gun, Oneohtrix Point Never, Destroy Lonely, Kevin Abstract, and more.

Registration for access to passes is live at coachella.com with the presale beginning this Friday, January 19 at 11am PT. The festival will also stream again on YouTube.