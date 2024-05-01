Charly Bliss – “Nineteen”

New Music May 1, 2024 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Charly Bliss – “Nineteen”

New Music May 1, 2024 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Charly Bliss have announced a new album, FOREVER, their follow-up to 2019’s Young Enough, one of the best albums from that year. It does not include last year’s singles “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” or “I Need A New Boyfriend.” FOREVER was co-produced by Hippo Campus’ Jake Juppen, Caleb Wright (who has worked with Samia), and the band’s own Sam Hendricks.

Today, they’re unveiling its lead single “Nineteen,” a shimmery, slow-building ballad about young love. “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak,” Eva Hendricks shared in a statement. “The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.”

“Nineteen” comes with a music video directed by Henry Kaplan that takes place at a cross country event. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Tragic”
02 “Calling You Out”
03 “Back There Now”
04 “Nineteen”
05 “In Your Bed”
06 “I’m Not Dead”
07 “How Do You Do It”
08 “I Don’t Know Anything”
09 “Here Comes The Darkness”
10 “Waiting For You”
11 “Easy To Love You”
12 “Last First Kiss”

Forever is out 8/16 via Lucky Number. Pre-order it here.

