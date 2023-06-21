Bubblegum-rockers Charly Bliss have released their first new music since 2019’s Young Enough LP and its follow-up Supermoon EP. As a press release lays out, “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” (produced by Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus and Caleb Wright) “ushers in a new, more playful era for the band.”

As Eva Hendricks explains:

I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York. Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale. I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the “wherever you go, there you are” thing. Lexapro also helped. I think this song is a farewell to how sad and tortured I felt during the Young Enough album cycle. It’s like the “fuck it!” that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over. Sam [Hendricks] sent me the track and it felt exactly as joyous and silly and giddy as I felt inside. It came together quickly and set the tone for a new CB era.

Listen to “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore,” and check out its accompanying music video, directed by the band’s Dan Shure.

“You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” is out now via Lucky Number.