Chris Cohen has announced a new album, Paint A Room, the Los Angeles musician’s follow-up to his 2019 eponymous album. Today, he’s sharing its lead single “Damage,” which features a horn arrangement from the great Jeff Parker. “Trying to make something beautiful as a way to think through a problem, I wrote this song to consider the many forms state violence takes and the subtly pervasive habit of denying someone else’s personhood,” Cohen shared in a statement, continuing:

We’re told that police, prisons, and the military are necessary to ensure peace, but like many people, I’ve come to see that it’s actually the opposite. I definitely struggled to find what I thought were the right words to say, something that might be hard for some of us to hear. This is my best attempt for now – my version of an abolitionist pop song.

Listen to “Damage” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Damage”

02 “Paint A Room”

03 “Sunever”

04 “Cobb Estate”

05 “Laughing”

06 “Wishing Well”

07 “Dog’s Face”

08 “Night Or Day”

09 “Physical Address”

10 “Randy’s Chimes”

Paint A Room is out 7/12 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.