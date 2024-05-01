Chris Cohen – “Damage”
Chris Cohen has announced a new album, Paint A Room, the Los Angeles musician’s follow-up to his 2019 eponymous album. Today, he’s sharing its lead single “Damage,” which features a horn arrangement from the great Jeff Parker. “Trying to make something beautiful as a way to think through a problem, I wrote this song to consider the many forms state violence takes and the subtly pervasive habit of denying someone else’s personhood,” Cohen shared in a statement, continuing:
We’re told that police, prisons, and the military are necessary to ensure peace, but like many people, I’ve come to see that it’s actually the opposite. I definitely struggled to find what I thought were the right words to say, something that might be hard for some of us to hear. This is my best attempt for now – my version of an abolitionist pop song.
Listen to “Damage” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Damage”
02 “Paint A Room”
03 “Sunever”
04 “Cobb Estate”
05 “Laughing”
06 “Wishing Well”
07 “Dog’s Face”
08 “Night Or Day”
09 “Physical Address”
10 “Randy’s Chimes”
Paint A Room is out 7/12 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.