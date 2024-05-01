Amy Allen is a pop songwriter with an impressive amount of hits to her name, including credits on Halsey’s chart-topper “Without Me” and Harry Styles’ #6-peaking “Adore You.” (She’s also a songwriter on Sabrina Carpenter’s currently meme’d single “Espresso.”) On her own, though, Allen makes music that wouldn’t sound out of place on a stuffed Bandcamp page. Today, she’s back with a new song called “girl with a problem,” a woozy but sharp guitar track with a swirling hook catchy enough to betray Allen’s pop background.

“I wrote ‘girl with a problem’ when I was in the throes of a relationship I could feel was slowly turning into something ugly and unsustainable, and making the conscious decision to overlook every pitfall for the sake of loving a boy,” Allen shared. “Turns out it’s incredibly problematic how good our hearts are at overriding our guts.”

Check it out below.

“girl with a problem” is out now via AWAL.