Sabrina Carpenter — you indie blog readers are familiar with this person, right? She was the best friend character on Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel sitcom about the daughter of Corey and Topanga from Boy Meets World. She is assumed to be part of the love triangle that inspired fellow Disney alum Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” She’s been around the entertainment industry for a minute, and lately, she’s been ascending to real-deal pop stardom.

Last year Carpenter cracked the Top 40 for the first time with “Feather,” a breathy, fizzy disco-pop gem that sparked a minor scandal when a Catholic priest let her film part of the video in his church. Today, she’s playing the main stage at Coachella, and she’s got a new single out to mark the occasion.

Carpenter’s new song “Espresso” is built on the kind of resplendent synth-funk loop that you could easily turn into “Feel It All Around”-style chillwave if you wanted. The song is infectious and fun in a way so much pop music lately has been sorely lacking, and it’s got a video to match that vibe. Directed by music video veteran Dave Meyers, it finds Carpenter sending a guy flying off a speedboat, stealing his credit card, and having a blast at the beach before the consequences set in. Watch below.