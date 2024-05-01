We haven’t heard from Speed since 2022, when they released their EP Gang Called Speed, followed by the track “One Blood We Bleed.” Today, the Australian hardcore group is announcing their debut album, Only One Mode, and sharing the lead single “Real Life Love.”

“My time in hardcore has informed the relationships I have with everyone I hold close,” vocalist Jem Siow said in a statement. “An unconditional sense of love and loyalty. A bond that knows no words. Relationships that now span a lifetime. To us, this unique sense of deep-seated understanding is the essence of HC, it’s what we’re most passionate about and grateful for. Yet there are many in, and especially outside of this space who conflate this idea. If you stick around long enough, you might just get it. Otherwise, what’s the point to all of this?”

That’s a very tender explanation for a blistering hardcore anthem. It comes with a video directed by Speed and their friends Jack Rudder and Thomas Elliot. The album was produced by Elliott Gallart. Check out “Real Life Love” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Real Life Love”

02 “Don’t Need”

03 “No Love But For Our Own”

04 “Only Foes…”

05 “The First Test”

06 “Kill Cap”

07 “Send Them 2 Sydney”

08 “Shut It Down”

09 “I Mean It”

10 “Caught In A Craze”

TOUR DATES:

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

05/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada *

05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

05/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee *

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine *

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

05/17 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

05/24 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion *

05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Age *

05/29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia *

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ History *

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

06/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

06/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey ~

06/14 – Leicestershire, UK @ Download Festival

06/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

06/15 – London, UK @ Flatspot World

06/18 – Darmstadt, GER @ Oettinger Villa

06/19 – Oberhausen, GER @ Kulttempel

06/20 – Ghent, BE @ De Chinastraat

06/21 – Rennes, FR @ Superbowl of Hardcore

06/22 – Guardamiglio, IT @ Low L Festival

06/23 – Gräfenhainichen, GER @ Full Force Festival

06/24 – Nuremberg, GER @ Kunstverein

06/25 – Karlsruhe, GER @ Die Stadtmitte

06/26 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Festival

06/28 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch %

07/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner %

* w/ Knocked Loose, Show Me The Body, Loathe

~ w/ Day By Day, Three Knee Deep

% w/ Have Heart

Only One Mode is out 7/12 on Flatspot/Last Ride.