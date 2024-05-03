In 2022, Pretty Sick shared their debut album Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile following a couple of alluring, grungy EPs. Today, the project of New York’s Sabrina Fuentes is back with the announcement of their new EP Streetwise. The title track is out now.

“Streetwise” was produced by Swedish producer and DJ Woesum. At times, it sounds like a Skins-era diss track, unapologetically trashy and emotionally detached: “You might look like Madonna/ But I know you’re just a whore.” It ends with the clever line: “Got the whole crowd asking, ‘Are you gonna play Dumb?,'” referring to their awesome 2021 hit “Dumb.” Watch the “Streetwise” video below.

Streetwise is out 6/27 on Dirty Hit.