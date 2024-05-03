Justice released their new album Hyperdrama one week ago. To promote the record, they gave an interview to NME, which led to some reflections on Justice’s 2008 documentary Across The Universe — specifically an “embarrassing” scene involving Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis.

In the interview, Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé say they haven’t seen the movie since it was released. In particular, de Rosnay is not eager to go back and watch a scene in which the duo are standing next to Kiedis and de Rosnay breaks out into the chorus of RHCP’s “Under The Bridge.” Kiedis stands there awkwardly staring, seemingly in confusion and disbelief. It is indeed difficult to watch, but that hasn’t stopped it from being watched more than 750,000 times on YouTube — a number that’s sure to increase now that de Rosnay reminded the world of the clip’s existence.

Here’s what he had to say about it:

The bit [that keeps] resurfacing is where I sing “Under The Bridge” to Anthony Kiedis’s face, which was very embarrassing even to do, you know what I mean? Because this documentary was shot in a very short amount of time, we had to have the maximum amount of footage and just, like, make things happen otherwise there would be nothing happening. And so I was with him and I started singing to his face.

And here’s the video: