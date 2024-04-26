Today, the reliably hedonistic French blog-house duo Justice return with Hyperdrama, their first new album in eight years. When Justice officially announced the album in January, they led it off with the silky, disco-adjacent track “One Night/All Night,” their first collaboration with Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker. (They also shared the early singles “Generator,” “Incognito,” and the Miguel collab “Saturnine.”) Now that Hyperdrama is finally out, we get to hear the other track that Justice made with Tame Impala.

Much like “One Night/All Night,” the album opener “Neverender” has Kevin Parker singing in falsetto over a lush, expansive Justice track. This one is a little choppier and spacier. Parker’s harmonies have a starry-eyed prog sensibility, and Justice build tension with smooth ramp-ups and disorienting bursts of silence, though the song still feels like a strikingly smooth ride. Check it out below.

On Hyperdrama, Justice also include collaborations with Thundercat, Connan Mockasin, Eritrea-born soul singer Rimon, and Australian art-rock band the Flints. Stream the full album below.

Hyperdrama is out now on Genesis/Ed Banger/Because Music.