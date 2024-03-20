Justice jumpstarted their rollout for Hyperdrama, their first album in eight years, by sharing a Tame Impala collab. Today they’ve teamed with another high-profile artist on the precipice of pop acumen and critical acclaim. Miguel provides his unmistakable vocals to “Saturnine,” Justice’s new single out now, spraying smooth falsetto outbursts all over the song’s fizzy funk foundation.

A statement from Justice:

We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before. It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff. The rest came very quickly. We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw. We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.

Listen below, where you can also find the album’s tracklist for the first time.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Neverender”

02 “Generator”

03 “Afterimage”

04 “One Night/All Night”

05 “Dear Alan”

06 “Incognito”

07 “Mannequin Love”

08 “Moonlight Rendez-Vous”

09 “Explorer”

10 “Muscle Memory”

11 “Harpy Dream”

12 “Saturnine”

13 “The End”

Hyperdrama is out 4/26 via Ed Banger/Because Music.