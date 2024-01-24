Here’s a big one: For the lead single from their first album in eight years, the French bloghouse heavy-hitters Justice have teamed with Tame Impala. Kevin Parker lends his digital-lysergic vibes to “One Night/All Night,” painting smooth neon falsetto all over the baseline synth-stomp. Eventually Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay steer the track through disco-house galaxies and beyond the horizon toward somewhere harder, better, faster, stronger.

Justice’s statement on the track:

We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker. Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time. This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in “One Night/All Night.”

“One Night/All Night” isn’t the only preview of Justice’s new Hyperdrama we’re getting today. They’ve also shared “Generator,” a mechanistic instrumental that feels ideal for a sweaty robot rave, even when the spy-movie strings kick in (and especially when they slide the funky bassline underneath). The duo has a statement on that one too:

To us, this one sounds like “Getaway” by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic 90s hardcore techno sounds. Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In Hyperdrama, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.

Hear both songs below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/27 – Tehuixtla, Mexico @ Festival Vaivén

05/30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

06/07 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Porto

06/07-09 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

06/14 – Provincia Di Lecco, Italy @ Nameless Festival

07/04 – Hérouville-saint-clair, France @ Beauregard Festival

07/06 – Arras, France @ Main Square Festival

07/11 – Le Barcarès, France @ Les Déferlantes

07/13 – Aix-les-bains, France @ Musilac

07/14 – Monts, France @ Terres du Son

07/19 – Köniz, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

07/21 – Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

08/17 – Charleville-mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert

Hyperdrama is out 4/26 on Ed Banger/Because Music.