Justice Announce New Album Hyperdrama, Tease Tame Impala Collab

It’s been nearly eight years since the French duo Justice released Woman, their most recent album. Gaspard Augé, one half of Justice, released the solo album Escapades in 2021. As a group, though, Justice’s activities have been pretty limited in the last few years — dropping the demo version of their classic banger “D.A.N.C.E.,” sending a cease-and-desist to Justin Bieber after he bit their logo. Still, Justice’s blown-out, hedonistic dance music has never really faded from the zeitgeist. This year, Justice will return to play Coachella, where they’re very high up on the bill. They’ll also release their fourth album.

For a few weeks, Justice have been teasing new music. On New Year’s Day, they posted a clip of a new track, which sounded like a return to the duo’s wild blog-house glory days. Two days ago, they shared another piece of a new song. This one, entitled “One Night/All Night” is a silky, funky disco pastiche with falsetto vocals from Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Today, as NME reports, the duo posted that same “One Night/All Night” clip, but this time with a different teaser. It’s one word — Hyperdrama — which seems to be the title of the next Justice album. (Their mentor Busy P reportedly confirmed months ago that the duo will release a new album and tour this year.) There’s no real info beyond any of that — no tracklist, no release date, no other collaborators — but the return is imminent. Check out the teasers below.