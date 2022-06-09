Justice Share Demo For Immortal Bloghouse Banger “D.A.N.C.E.”

Justice Share Demo For Immortal Bloghouse Banger “D.A.N.C.E.”

New Music June 9, 2022 7:04 PM By Rachel Brodsky
This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of Justice’s 2007 debut studio album . The French electronic duo are also playing a round of European festivals: On June 11, they’re hitting Festi’neuch in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, followed by Festival O Son Do Camiño in Spain on June 17, Solidays Festival in Paris on June 24, Mallorca Live Festival in the Balearic Islands on June 26, Festival Internacional de Benicàssim in Benicàssim, Spain on July 16, and Paris’ Touquet Music Beach Festival on August 26. Ahead of those dates, Justice have shared a demo of the immortal bloghouse banger “D.A.N.C.E.” Listen and relive your fondest indie sleaze memories below.

