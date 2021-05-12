Gaspard Augé – “Hey!”
Last month, Gaspard Augé — one-half of the French dance-pop duo Justice — released his debut solo single, “Force Majeure,” with the promise of a whole full-length to follow. Today, Augé has officially announced Escapades — which comes out in June — and shared another new track, “Hey!”
Like the album’s first single, this one comes with a brief music video/visual that features only a snippet of the song but is well-worth watching in its own right. Directed by Filip Nilsson, it’s a minute-long clip of a horse taking off across Turkey as its rider plays a violin while on top. Wild stuff! “This is the first thing that came to my mind while recording the track,” Auge said in a statement. “a mongolian horse rider playing the violin in the steppe, an epic ride with a far east feel. Filip Nilsson and the amazing rider Metin Yılmaz made that dream come true.”
Watch that and listen to the full song below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Welcome”
02 “Force Majeure”
03 “Rocambole”
04 “Europa”
05 “Pentacle”
06 “Hey!”
07 “Captain”
08 “Lacrimosa”
09 “Belladone”
10 “Casablanca”
11 “Vox”
12 “Rêverie”
Escapades is out 6/25 via Genesis/Ed Banger Records/Because Music.