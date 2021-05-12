Gaspard Augé – “Hey!”

Last month, Gaspard Augé — one-half of the French dance-pop duo Justice — released his debut solo single, “Force Majeure,” with the promise of a whole full-length to follow. Today, Augé has officially announced Escapades — which comes out in June — and shared another new track, “Hey!”

Like the album’s first single, this one comes with a brief music video/visual that features only a snippet of the song but is well-worth watching in its own right. Directed by Filip Nilsson, it’s a minute-long clip of a horse taking off across Turkey as its rider plays a violin while on top. Wild stuff! “This is the first thing that came to my mind while recording the track,” Auge said in a statement. “a mongolian horse rider playing the violin in the steppe, an epic ride with a far east feel. Filip Nilsson and the amazing rider Metin Yılmaz made that dream come true.”

Watch that and listen to the full song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Welcome”

02 “Force Majeure”

03 “Rocambole”

04 “Europa”

05 “Pentacle”

06 “Hey!”

07 “Captain”

08 “Lacrimosa”

09 “Belladone”

10 “Casablanca”

11 “Vox”

12 “Rêverie”

Escapades is out 6/25 via Genesis/Ed Banger Records/Because Music.