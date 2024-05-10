The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Drake - "Family Matters"

It should’ve, could’ve, would’ve been a triumph. Take it from someone who used to keep Drake in constant rotation, who believes Take Care is an Actual Masterpiece, who kept checking for his singles and loosies even when the quality control started to slip, who hasn’t loved anything he’s released since that Lil Durk collab four summers ago with Odell Beckham in the video: “Family Matters” is the best Drake song in ages.



Even without its canny visual accompaniment, the seven-minute epic features the Boy’s most vital rapping in recent memory. Holding court over an oft-morphing track whipped up by a small army including Boi-1da, Tay Keith, and Mark Ronson, he gets in some magnificent jabs at Kendrick Lamar, his peer-turned-rival-turned-sworn enemy. He settles scores with a range of other friends-turned-adversaries, some (laying waste to A$AP Rocky) more successful than others (resorting to gay jokes to clown the Weeknd). He switches up his flows, laces bar after bar with the hooky melodicism that made him a star, and reminds anyone who’s ever liked his music why they became a fan in the first place.



Then, in the end, he unleashes serious allegations about abusive behavior from Kendrick — a bomb that failed to detonate not because of Drake’s apparent hypocrisy (like K.Dot, he keeps company with lots of questionable characters) but because within an hour Mr. Morale was already back with an even meaner, ruder response featuring even more explosive accusations. Before the next sunset, Kung Fu Kenny landed the knockout blow with yet another diss track: a summer anthem that will more than likely debut at #1 next week, that is already #1 on Spotify and elsewhere (scroll down). For a few minutes there, “Family Matters” seemed like a masterstroke; as it stands, the song was good enough to help Drake save face in an otherwise embarrassing week. —Chris