The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Amber Mark - "Comin' Around Again"

The gospel piano, the crisply creeping drumbeat, the group sing-along, the handclaps: “Comin’ Around Again” strikes me as a spiritual descendant of mid-’90s pop-R&B favorites like Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” and TLC’s “Waterfalls.” Those hits arrived as I was entering adolescence and my own pop music awakening, and they have a hold on me the same way a look from the guy in this song has tractor-beamed Amber Mark.



Like the best of the artists resurrecting the music of my childhood lately, Mark makes these old sounds feel vital and alive. That doesn’t mean the general public will care. Historically, Mark has been more of a cult favorite than someone who moves the needle, trend-wise. As if reflecting back the chorus here, I am skeptical that we could really see a mainstream resurgence of an aesthetic that saturated VH1, Top 40 radio, and the swimming pool PA system during my summer breaks. But if all these other ’90s and 2000s vibes can be so successfully resurrected, perhaps a brilliant new track from one of the best in her field really could break through. Maybe love’s comin’ around again. —Chris