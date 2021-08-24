Porches – “Lately”

Last month, Aaron Maine announced his All Day Gentle Hold !, his latest album as Porches. It’s a quarantine project, written alone in his room last year and trying to tap into an urgency when we were all stuck separated from one another — he described it as shooting for “the most energetic, off-the-cuff moments, collaged together into the most captivating songs [he] could make.” At the time of the announcement, Maine shared lead single “Okay.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Porches’ latest is called “Lately.” Like its predecessor, “Lately” splits the difference between the sharper, louder versions of Porches and some softer, synth-driven passages. It comes with a video directed by Nick Harwood. Check it out below.

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out 10/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.