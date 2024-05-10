UK rock legend Paul Weller, formerly of the Jam and the Style Council, is preparing to release 66, which is somehow his 17th solo album. The man never goes away! We’ve already posted first single “Soul Wandering,” and now Weller as also shared a lush, jazzy track called “Nothing.” On this one, Weller sings soulfully over pillowy strings and saxophones, and it feels like one of the most grown-up records that an ex-punk has ever made. Listen below.

66 is out 5/24 on Solid Bond/Universal.