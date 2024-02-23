Brit-rock legend Paul Weller used to lead the Jam and the Style Council, and he’s been holding down a successful solo career for more than 30 years. Weller’s last album, 2021’s Fat Pop (Volume 1), was a #1 hit in the UK, like many Weller albums before it. Now, Weller has announced plans to release 66, his 17th solo album, on the day before his 66th birthday.

Paul Weller spent three years 66 at his Black Barn studio, and it’s got lyrical assist from peers like Noel Gallagher, Bobby Gillespie, and Suggs. People like Dr. Robert, Richard Hawley, Steve Brooks, and Say She She also appear in the album credits. First single “Soul Wandering” is a sleek midtempo rocker that sounds appropriately weathered. It’s got regal horns, gospel-style backing vocals, and some nice organ action. Below, check out “Soul Wandering,” an album trailer, and the 66 tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ship Of Fools”

02 “Flying Fish”

03 “Jumble Queen”

04 “Nothing”

05 “My Best Friend’s Coat”

06 “Rise Up Singing”

07 “I Woke Up”

08 “A Glimpse Of You”

09 “Sleepy Hollow”

10 “In Full Flight”

11 “Soul Wandering”

12 “Burn Out”

66 is out 5/24 on Solid Bond/Universal.