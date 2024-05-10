The UK singer Mabel has a brash new single out today. For “Look At My Body Pt. II,” she teams with Artist To Watch and Charli XCX/Troye Sivan tour opener Shygirl for a hard, trap-infused pop song about “questioning the male gaze and the power of the divine feminine.”

Mabel’s statement on the song:

This record is about questioning the male gaze and the power of the divine feminine. I’ve often felt judged by my appearance, and I’ve let comments get the better of me. Now, I’m at a stage in my life though where I’m celebrating my body without letting it define me. I wanted to let anyone who’s ever underestimated me or judged the book by its cover know that I’m ok with them doing that now because I know who I am.

Collaborating with Shygirl is something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time as I’m a big fan of her music and everything fell into place with this record. She totally understood everything I wanted it to be and she’s made the song so special. She’s a superstar.